DECATUR COUNTY - A provisional hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Decatur County Courthouse, Room 106, according to a press release from the Decatur County Clerk's Office.
Seven provisional ballots associated with the recent Primary Election will be considered.
According to IN.gov, a provisional ballot allows a voter to cast a vote if either the voter's qualification to vote in his/her precinct is under question or has been challenged. These ballots are kept separate and must be proven to qualify in order to count.
The election board is required to inform the voter if their vote counted and if not, why.
Reasons voters may have to cast a provisional ballot include lack of photo ID, eligibility to vote has been questioned or if an order had been issued by a court extending the hours the polls must remain open.
The Clerk's Office notified each voter that cast a provisional ballot by May 6 to inform them how they could have their ballot counted. The provisional voters then have until May 13 at noon to provide any additional documentation to the Clerk's Office for consideration by the Decatur County Election Board.
The Decatur County Election Board has until 3 p.m. the same day to decide whether to accept or deny the counting of the ballot.
Any accepted provisional ballots will be processed and added to the Primary Election results that have been previously released to the public.
