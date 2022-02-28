GREENSBURG – The Adams Township Advisory Board recently held the first of three public hearings to discuss the establishment of a new fire protection territory covering Adams Township and St. Paul.
According to CPA Ben Roeger, the primary funding for the proposed fire territory would come from the combined property tax base of unincorporated Adams Township and the town of St. Paul.
With a fire territory, the revenues would be deposited into a bank account of the provider unit. That is expected to be St. Paul, but the fire territory monies would be accounted for separately from other town funds. Further, the fire territory board would be in charge of day-to-day operations and managing fire contracts, taking that power away from the township trustee.
The board, if formed, will be comprised of five voting members and one non-voting member. The first member will be a member of the St. Paul Town Council. The second member will be a resident of the town chosen by the St. Paul Town Council. The third will be a member of the Adams Township Advisory Board. The fourth will be a resident of the township who does not reside in the town chosen by the advisory board. The final voting member will be the clerk-treasurer of the town. The Adams Township Trustee will be the sixth member, and the only non-voting member.
Attorney Ted Nolting attended the meeting to supplement information with Roeger and answer questions from the public. Additionally Adams Township Trustee Charity Wilder, Adams Township Advisory Board President Andy Hunter and ATAB members Bradley Scheidler and Denny Shuppert attended the hearing.
“When two units of local government want to establish a fire territory, they’re required to hold three public hearings,” Nolting said. “Following the third public hearing, [they will] vote and adopt from the township’s side, a resolution and from the town’s side, an ordinance adopting the provisions of an agreement which establishes the fire territory.”
The primary change is a fire territory is created is that the draft budget is expected to include funding for up to two part-time staffed positions 12 hours/day Monday to Friday. Neither Adams Township nor the town of St. Paul has funding available for these positions within the current budgets. $130,000 is the amount currently shown in the draft budget for the positions. The actual salaries would be set by the fire territory later in the year.
The tax rate for fire protection and emergency medical services would be equal for all property owners in the territory. (Currently, there is a separate fire rate for the Adams Township tax base vs. the St. Paul tax base.) That rate is determined annually by establishing a single levy for the whole territory and applying it to the total property tax base of all the participating units. That equal rate is only for fire protection and emergency medical services.
The proposed rate for the fire territory is 11 cents per day for every $100,000 in assessed value of a home. For a person with a $100,000 assessed home value, their property taxes could increase by $40.15. The estimated annual agricultural cost per acre of land is $1.92. This increase goes directly to fire protection.
If approved after the two public hearings, the township will adopt a resolution and the town will adopt an ordinance to adopt the provisions of an agreement which establishes the fire territory.
The next ATAB meeting is at 5 p.m. March 10 at the St. Paul Civic Center. A 6 p.m. St. Paul Town Council meeting will follow.
The final meeting regarding creation of a fire territory will be a joint meeting between the town and the township at 1 p.m. March 29 at the same location.
