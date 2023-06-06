DEARBORN COUNTY - Spring has definitely now sprung, and the Dearborn Highlands Arts Council is delighted to introduce our Spring Into Art exhibition to celebrate. The annual spring exhibition features paintings, photography and sculptures.
The historic building is located at 331 Walnut Street, Lawrenceburg.
The exhibition will be on display until the awards presented on Friday, June 30.
This ongoing event is free and open to all ages.
Congratulations to our winners: Best of Show - Little Tree, Big City by Katie Baker Sparks;
First - Killing Time by Debie Plumb;
Honorable Mention - Arrived, Baltimore by Helmut Kientz
The Spring Into Art exhibition showcases the talents of local and regional artists - Pete Alderucci, Brad Ellis, Helmut Kientz, Debie Plumb, Dana Roark, Teina Tallarigo, Kim Vogel - celebrating the renewal and arrival of spring.
The Dearborn Highlands Arts Council, a nonprofit organization, is comprised of supporters of the arts, with support from the Columbus Area Arts Council, the Indiana Arts Commission, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
