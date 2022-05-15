GREENSBURG — The Indiana Department of Transportation, in partnership with Michael Baker International, hosted a public information meeting for a roadway reconstruction project on Ind. 46 in Greensburg Tuesday at Greensburg City Hall.
Part of the project runs from approximately the east junction of Ind. 3 to the west junction of US 421.
Highlights of “The West Project” include pavement reconstruction with curb and gutter replacement, sidewalk and ADA facility upgrades, stormwater additions and the reconstruction of the Ireland Street intersection.
The other portion of the effort runs from the east junction of US 421 to 0.83 miles east of the east junction of US 421 (Base Road).
Primary proposed improvements include reconstruction and rehabilitation of the roadway corridor, the addition of pedestrian facilities including a shared use path as well as lighting and drainage updates.
As proposed, the nearly $13 million project includes pavement replacement and asphalt resurfacing along the aforementioned two sections of Ind. 46.
The project aims to reset the service life of the roadway and update transportation facilities to current standards.
The contract is currently scheduled to let to contractors in early 2024.
During construction, Ind. 46 eastbound traffic will remain open while Ind. 46 westbound traffic will be detoured using US 421 and Ind. 3.
Construction will likely begin in the summer of 2024/2025.
The project team put together visual displays for the public to view along the walls of the meeting room.
A formal presentation is posted on the INDOT Seymour District webpage (www.in.gov/indot/about-indot/central-office/welcome-to-the-seymour-district/) and can be viewed any time.
