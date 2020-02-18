INDIANAPOLIS – Bills affecting 911 operators, emergency medical technicians and school resource officers advanced in the Indiana General Assembly Monday:
House Bill 1198: Various public safety matters affecting first responders.
What it does: The bill adds 911 operators to the list of “Indiana first responders,” which also includes law enforcement officers, firefighters, corrections officers, emergency medical technicians and paramedics. The bill also specifies that an EMT or paramedic is not liable for deciding to transport someone to a hospital who has refused care if, in their judgment, the person lacks the capacity to make an informed decision and is likely to suffer disability or death without medical treatment.
What happened: Senators voted 49-0 to pass the bill.
What’s next: The bill, which earlier passed the House 98-0, is now headed to Gov. Eric Holcomb to possibly be signed into law.
* * *
Senate Bill 246: Mental health services in schools.
What it does: The bill requires school corporations, charter schools and accredited nonpublic schools to contract with a licensed community health provider that provides mental health services. This agreement would have to be reported to the Department of Homeland Security before the school can apply for funding from Indiana’s Secured School Safety Grant Fund.
What happened: The House voted 95-0 to adopt an amendment authored by Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, that requires schools to confidentially report the number of public resource officers in the corporation to the DHS. Under the amendment, corportations are not required to disclose the precise buildings in which the officers are located, but only the total number of officers districtwide.
What’s next: The bill, which earlier passed the Senate 50-0, is now eligible for a final vote by the House.
