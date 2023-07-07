RIPLEY COUNTY – Genesis: Pathways to Success continued its offering of A Summer of STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, & Mathematics) programs last week with Explore Public Safety Camp at the Southeastern Career Center in Versailles.
A total of 15 students from across Southeastern Indiana received hands-on experience in careers in public safety.
Students were given the opportunity to work with instructors of the Southeastern Career Center’s Law Enforcement/Criminal Justice and Firefighting departments, receiving a crash-course introduction to careers in public safety.
Students were given the opportunity to operate a fire hose and learned how K-9 units train and handle their animals. In addition to this, the students learned the unique differences between conservation officers, state police officers, and city police officers. The experience the students gained from the Explore Public Safety Camp allowed the young and prospective firefighters and police officers to have a taste of the profession.
Tony Stoll, an instructor of Public Safety at the Southeastern Career Center, shared his appreciation of the camp.
“This camp introduces them [the students] to the profession of emergency services, law enforcement and fire, and gain respect for those who do these jobs and provide these services,” he said. “It lets them know that police officers and firefighters are their friends.”
The practicality of the camp opens new doors and opportunities for the students in their future careers.
Experiential learning greatly affected the value of the camp for its participants; learning through doing and applying classroom skills to simulated situations provided attendees with a glimpse at what these careers are really like.
Furthermore, for those campers who may not plan to head into a career in public safety, there were still many valuable first aid skills taught that have the potential to come in handy in everyday life.
For Jarrett Lewis, an incoming 7th-grader from Sand Creek Elementary, the value of the camp came from the fact that it showed how public safety professionals think outside of the box. His camp experience included using the “slingshot,” a device used to get objects over power lines.
“It’s very interesting how firefighters use things that are usually seen as toys to help solve problems they may face when trying to save someone,” Lewis said. “It prevents people from getting harmed in real situations.”
Genesis: Pathways to Success offered thanks to the Southeastern Career Center and all of its volunteers for their time and wisdom, and especially highlighted and thanked the Indiana State Police, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources/Conservation Department, and the Batesville, North Vernon, Osgood, and Versailles fire departments for sharing their time and knowledge with the campers.
For additional information about this summer camp, visit www.genesisp2s.org.
For more information regarding A Summer of STREAM, contact Genesis: Pathways to Success Director Clarice Patterson by emailing cpatterson@genesisp2s.org, calling 812-933-1098, or visiting 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville.
