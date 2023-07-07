Genesis: Pathways to Success is an initiative of the Ripley County Community Foundation that serves as a perpetual resource to support, expand, and enhance educational and economic opportunities for local communities.

Genesis expands and enhances educational and economic opportunities that result in thriving communities by empowering entrepreneurship, innovation, and building upon the entrepreneurial spirit that drives economic growth.

Furthermore, Genesis is focused on developing critical workforce skills for students in Ripley County through innovative and creative STREAM activities that encourage students to apply curious minds and critical-thinking skills to real-world opportunities.

For additional information, visit www.genesisp2s.org.

