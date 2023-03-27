GREENSBURG — Decatur County residents will soon receive invitations to the 2023 Public Safety Cookouts sponsored by first-responders from the Greensburg Police Department, the Greensburg Fire Department and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.
In the same spirit as in the summer of 2022, firemen, policemen and emergency management personnel will host neighborhood cookouts for local residents at five different locations.
From 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday May 18, the fun will help kick off the summer at the corner of W. Hendricks and N. West Street.
The next event will also be from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 15 at the intersection of E. North Street and N. Wilder Street
From 5 to 8 p.m. on August 17, neighborhood folks will gather at North Park to check out the new features there and eat a hotdog or two.
Friday, September 15, the cookout will open the Fall Festival on the historic Greensburg Square.
Finally, the last event of the summer will be from 6 to 8 in the Westridge Addition on Tarkington Drive.
Chief of Police Mike McNealy shared some thoughts about the events last summer, and spoke about their purpose.
“The cookouts are a way for the citizens and public safety employees to connect with one another,” he said.
When most people need the help of a first-responder, there’s rarely time for them to actually meet the people they serve and have a conversation.
“Having the police officers, firefighters and ambulance staff available provides a time not during an emergency that the community can meet and converse with the responders that protect the community,” the chief said.
McNealy was pleased with the high attendance numbers during the summer of ‘22.
“We have a very supportive community in Greensburg, and we will always welcome more involvement and look forward to the opportunity to meet everyone who attends this year,” he said.
Questions about the Public Safety Community Cookouts can be directed to the Greensburg Police Department at 812-663-3131 or Greensburg City Hall at 812-663-3344.
