RIPLEY COUNTY – Ripley County Emergency Management Agency, Communications/911, and Local Emergency Planning Committee participated in a Homeland Security Exercise and Evaluation Program tabletop training exercise on Saturday, September 18.
Fire, EMS, police, dispatchers and IDHS (District 9) staff were presented with hypothetical emergency scenarios to allow them to coordinate, think through, and discuss their response.
These agencies were able to enhance skills for planning and managing an emergency response utilizing the incident command structure.
The scenario, chemical release/accident, had multi-level incident response involving evacuation of homes and businesses and shelter-in–place orders that were issued.
These took place by simulating the use of the Ripley County CodeRED Mass Notification System, which is a system that allows for emergency messages to be distributed to citizens in both targeted areas and the entire county. To register, visit www.ripleycounty.com and click on the CodeRed logo.
The exercise was hosted in conjunction with Jefferson County and Switzerland County LEPC/EMA’s and was held at the Cross Plains Church of Christ in Cross Plains, Indiana.
The training was provided by Industrial Safety & Training Services of Shelbyville, Kentucky.
