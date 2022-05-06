GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Police Department recently hosted a public safety field trip for students at Greensburg Community High School at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
With a combination of class time and hands-on scenarios, local real-life safety professionals taught the group of 17 and 18 year olds how to handle day to day public safety emergencies.
In response to a request from GCHS SRO Bruce Copple, members of the Greensburg Police Department elected to spend a day with the GCHS Public Safety class. Taking each student on a ride-along with a police officer would have been the preferred method in giving the students a real-life view, but there were some issues with that approach, as Greensburg Chief of Police Mike McNealy explained.
“Indiana code does not permit people under the age of 18 on ride-alongs, and since the class consists of juniors and seniors we decided to do a field day for them, like we do when we graduate from the academy,” McNealey said.
An Academy Field Day, according to Chief McNealy, is an opportunity for freshly trained police cadets to use everything they have learned during training. Whether it be understanding a search warrant, executing traffic stop logistics or de-escalating a brawl, each officer hones his/her new skills during the day-long event.
For this mock event, Chief McNealy, Asst. Chief Brandon Meyer, Capt. Jarrod McCalvin, Admin. Asst. Molly Struewing, Lt. Derek Fasnacht, Sgt. Eric Lusk, Sgt. Joe Radcliff, Detectives Steve Barnes, Mark Naylor and John Albert, as well as police officers Jacob Mays with K9 Kato, Austin Gross, and reserve officers Bruce Copple and Brendan Bridges were on hand to participate in the exercise.
Indiana State Police Master Trooper Chip Ayers also participated, as did Rush County Sheriff’s Dept. Deputy/Crash Reconstructionist Brent Horton.
The day began with a short briefing about the days events, and then a 45 minute presentation concerning case law.
Afterward, students learned Indiana State Police Methamphetamine Lab protocols, Crash Reconstruction gear use and then ate lunch while taking in K9 demonstrations.
Chief McNealy used funds set aside for public-relations events to feed the group at lunch. The only other expense amounted to a little overtime, he said.
“Probably the most important contact we have with students in the county is through their School Resource Officers,” McNealy said. “They see these students and interact with them all the way through kindergarten to high school. We don’t want their first interaction with law enforcement to be on a traffic stop or when they’re out doing something they shouldn’t be doing and we have to talk to them. We want that first interaction to be positive.”
