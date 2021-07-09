GREENSBURG - The City of Greensburg is partnering with shared electric scooter company Bird Rides to bring e-scooters to the city in the coming days.
Bird scooters are available through a mobile phone application and riders pay to use the scooter per minute, at no cost to the city.
“On behalf of the City of Greensburg, I would like to welcome Bird to our community. This is an exciting expansion of our transportation options in Greensburg, and I look forward to having the scooters available. I think they will make a great addition to our community,” said Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh.
The company is offering scooters to residents and visitors to help reduce carbon emissions as well as traffic congestion on roadways. The scooters also provide residents without automobiles another transportation option.
The electric scooters can be used on roads and in bike lanes and have a maximum speed of 15mph.
Scooters must be parked out of the way of pedestrians and never blocking driveways. Riders are required to be 18 years-old and above to access the scooters. They are also encouraged to wear a helmet on every ride and required to obey all standard rules of the road.
Visit Greensburg will be sponsoring a promotional code for residents and visitors that can be used for a free ride.
"The Visit Greensburg team is happy to support the City of Greensburg in this venture with Bird Rides, which will offer residents and visitors a new and exciting transportation option and give them the opportunity to experience our community from an entirely different perspective," said Decatur County Visitors Commission Executive Director Philip Deiwert.
Riders can enter "TREEBIRD!" into the app and take their first ride to anywhere in the community.
Visit Greensburg is sponsoring the free rides so residents and visitors alike can do and see more of our community. Riders can easily hop on a scooter and visit locally owned businesses on the downtown square, spend time in parks, or view community art without getting in a vehicle.
Bird offers the following programs that are available for all who qualify:
Community Pricing - Bird’s Community Pricing Program offers a 50% discount to low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans, and senior citizens. It’s designed to be the most inclusive micromobility discount program available anywhere. To sign up for the Community Pricing Program, download the Bird app, create an account, and email your proof of eligibility to access@bird.co.
Free Rides for Healthcare Workers and Emergency Personnel - Bird is proud to offer free rides to healthcare workers and emergency personnel. To sign up, simply email a copy of your medical identification card along with your name and phone number to together@bird.co. Eligible riders will receive two free 30-minute rides per day for as long as it takes to help our communities to recover from the COVID-19 Pandemic.
If residents have questions or concerns about the scooters, Bird can be reached directly at 1-866-205-2442 or hello@bird.co. More information about the company can be found on their website (www.bird.co) and on their blog (www.bird.co/blog).
