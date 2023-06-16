GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's assistance with any information regarding a theft that occurred Tuesday night at the Greensburg Airport hangars.
Items taken include several tools and air compressors.
If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact the Decatur County Sheriff's Office Tip Line (812)222-TIPS (8477) or Decatur County Communcations Center non-emergency line at (812)222-4911 or dial 911. Callers may remain anonymous.
