BATESVILLE — Pulskamps Flooring Plus has been providing quality flooring, paint, blinds and tile options for local communities for decades. Their website says there is no better place to shop in Batesville, Greensburg, Sunman, Brookville, Versailles and surrounding areas for your paint and flooring needs.
Pulskamps was purchased by Pat and Jeanne Hanley in 2003. While it was no longer owned by any Pulskamp family members, Pat said the name and quality recognition was too important to change.
“We’ve always tried to maintain the integrity that the Pulskamp name had by providing top notch products and services,” Pat said. “[Before buying the business] I worked for the paint company we still represent: PPG. Pulskamps was a customer of mine when I lived in Indianapolis back then but I always loved traveling to Batesville.”
From nylon to polyester and the newest synthetic fiber triexta and brands like Milliken, Mohawk, Shaw, Tuftex, Southwind, Shawmark and Interface to Carpets Plus Color Tile, Karndean and Homecrest Cascade, Pulskamps has flooring for any customer’s specific needs.
“We’re a Carpets Plus Color Tile private label dealer,” said manager Bob Gurley. “The main difference between us and others is that we have in-house installers. Some of them have been here for close to 40 years so they bring a lot of knowledge, experience and integrity to the job... Also the word of mouth is important, when you do good business in a small town, people know to come here.”
Pulskamps offers PPG paint, painting supplies, ceramic and porcelain tile. They will do custom showers and backsplashes. The business offers their products and services for both commercial and residential clients.
The business offers vinyl and hardwood flooring options as well as expansive services such as carpet cleaning, furniture cleaning and several options for window coverings. Their interior designer Jean Johannigman works in-house to help prospective clients make the best decision for their space with 40 years experience she has the knowledge you can trust.
“I was always in a large city: Pittsburgh, Orlando, Indianapolis,” Pat said. “And I always wanted that sense of smaller community. We really enjoy working with the people and businesses of Batesville and the surrounding areas.”
