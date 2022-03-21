RIPLEY/DECATUR COUNTIES – Southeastern Indiana Regional Planning Commission (SIRPC) needs feedback about the pandemic for a resilience study being conducted with Purdue (PCRD) for the Economic Development Administration.
The nine county region of Dearborn, Decatur, Franklin, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, Shelby and Switzerland are encouraged to participate in the survey.
SIRPC is asking: “What should we do before the next pandemic or disaster to protect our lives, homes, and businesses? Because if there is anything we know for sure, there will be a next time. What investments should we make now to prepare? What tools do we need? What programs? What services fell short? What have we learned? What do we need in place to sustain our ability to be resilient?”
The Southeastern Indiana Regional Planning Commission is seeking answers to these questions by developing a Resiliency Plan for the region to help plan for a more secure economic future. To create this plan Purdue Center for Regional Development is conducting a brief, 10-minute survey to determine how the pandemic has impacted the people living in this region.
Responses will inform the Economic Resiliency Plan for the region but are anonymous, strictly confidential, and not linked to any personal information. The Economic Development Administration funded this project, and the resulting plan will increase eligibility for federal funding for local infrastructure and economic development projects. Regional residents and businesses can access the survey at: https://purdue.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_b170s2tj3i3IiFg
