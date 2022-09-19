GREENSBURG — Decatur County native Nora Bruns has been hired as the newest Purdue Extension Educator.
Bruns will work as the 4-H Coordinator for Decatur County, filling the position previously held by Sara Dunlap who resigned in early 2022.
Bruns received her degree in Elemental Biology/Secondary Education from Hanover College and has spent the last five years teaching eighth grade science and biology at Batesville Middle School.
Purdue Extension Educator Chris Fogle recently introduced Bruns to Decatur County Council members, and Bruns told them she was excited to be back in her own county working with her own people. She also said she plans to “push” STEM initiatives and looks forward to building good community partnerships.
As for a third Extension office staff member, Fogle said the position is currently posted and applications are being accepted.
“We are in the same position that many employers are, where we don’t have any applicants or the applicants we do have just don’t fill the bill for whatever reason,” said Fogle.
Fogle urges anyone interested to submit an application for the position.
