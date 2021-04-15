COLUMBUS - Interested in pursuing a Purdue University degree for a fraction of the cost of attending classes in West Lafayette? High school students graduating in 2021 and 2022 and their parents, and those students interested in transferring from another college or university or returning to school, are invited to an Open House to learn more about opportunities to continue their education at Purdue Polytechnic Columbus from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at the Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence, 4444 Kelly Street, Columbus.
Purdue Polytechnic Columbus offers the opportunity for students interested a Bachelors degree to complete their degree without leaving Columbus. Students will connect with Student Services staff and current students to ask questions about the programs offered at Purdue Polytechnic Columbus, the admissions process, financial aid, and their interests and concerns.
Degrees offered at Purdue Polytechnic Columbus include four highly sought-after Bachelor’s degree programs in Computer Information Technology, Industrial Engineering Technology, Mechanical Engineering Technology and Robotics Engineering Technology. Over 97% of Purdue Polytechnic Columbus graduates find a job in their chosen field upon graduation and earn an average starting salary of $64,587.
For more information about the Open House, or degrees and programs at Purdue Polytechnic Columbus, visit purdue.edu/Columbus, email techcolumbus@purdue.edu or call (812) 348-2025.
