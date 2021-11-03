GREENSBURG — Carousel Learn & Play Center is preparing for their annual Designer Purse Bingo event November 11 at the Knights of Columbus Hall on E. Main Street, Greensburg.
The venue doors open at 5:30 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. designer handbag aficionados far and wide will be playing Bingo in competition for the perfect handbag.
This is the fourth year for this fundraiser, and Carousel’s Executive Director Melinda Cole is looking forward to it.
“Grab your friends, get some tickets, and prepare for a night of bingo and designer bags to support CLPC!” she said. “It really is just a lot of fun!”
Benefiting the only not-for-profit daycare center in the region, the event was a hit in 2019.
“Our last event was canceled because of the pandemic, but 2019’s was very successful and we raised almost $4,500,” said Cole. “This year’s prizes are a Michael Koors handbag and, for the first time, designer wristlets.”
Anyone who has attended the event knows it is intense but a lot of fun. With nearly 150 guests playing bingo for handbags and enjoying “beverages,” well, how can you go wrong?
Combining bingo with a fashionable and useful purse is a fundraising stroke of genius, and this year the scents and tastes of fall will be in play as well.
“We will be having our famous caramel apples, too!” said Cole.
Tickets are $30 each and are available at Carousel Learn & Play Center, 900 E. Montgomery Road, and through Eventbrite.com.
For more information, call the Center at 812-663-5060.
