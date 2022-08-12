GREENSBURG - Carousel Play & Learn Center, 900 Montgomery Road, is again hosting a “Purse Bingo” fundraiser the evening of Thursday, August 18, at the Knights of Columbus on W. Main Street. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games begin at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets, priced at $30 each, can be purchased at the door or in advance at www.CarouselPurseBingo2022.eventbrite.com.
Ticket purchase includes entry to the event, one entry for a door prize, and one bingo card. Additional cards and daubers will also be available for purchase, as will food and drinks.
In addition to the bingo prizes, there will be purse and wallet raffles.
All proceeds benefit the Center, which is Decatur County's largest non-profit childcare center and preschool, providing services for more than 100 children from infants to 12-year-olds.
Questions may be directed to the Carousel office at (812) 663-5060.
