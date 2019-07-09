DECATUR COUNTY – A male subject has been jailed following a police pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies.
According to a news release provided by Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies on Sunday initiated a pursuit on Old U.S. Hwy. 421 at the Decatur/Shelby County line. The pursuit entered onto eastbound I-74 near Love’s Truck Stop at the St. Paul exit.
Greensburg Police officers deployed stopsticks near the 131.5 mile marker.
Decatur County deputy Logan Wilder deployed tire deflation devices at the 134.4 mile marker, slowing the suspect vehicle down, and Sgt. Rob Goodfellow deployed another tire deflation device at the 138.5 mile marker, further slowing the suspect vehicle.
Shortly after, the suspect vehicle came to a stop and the suspect was apprehended without further incident.
The suspect has been identified only as Kevin Sehr. An attempt to contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Department regarding Sehr's age, city of residence, and the specific preliminary charges he faces was unsuccessful.
Sheriff Durant's release indicates Sehr was wanted on a felony warrant out of Fayette County for gun charges.
Departments involved in Sehr's arrest included the Shelbyville Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Greensburg Police Department, Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
“This showcases the dangers involved that our police officers and deputies face every day to protect the citizens in our communities,” Sheriff Durant stated. “This was another example of great teamwork by multiple agencies to bring this dangerous situation to a successful conclusion and apprehension.”
The sheriff also noted that any person, including the one in this incident, charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.