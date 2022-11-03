CARTHAGE - At approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 2, troopers from the Indiana State Police Pendleton District responded to a call made by a homeowner who believed his property was being burglarized.
When Troopers Ray Otter and Clayton Fox arrived at the residence near the 300 block of Log Street in Carthage, they spoke with the homeowner who told them that he heard unidentified voices coming from his property.
While the troopers waited for additional officers, an individual attempted to escape from the residence through a broken back window. Troopers immediately gave verbal commands to the individual and placed him in handcuffs.
After it was determined the suspect was a juvenile, he was released to his parent; a report will be filed with juvenile probation.
As officers prepared to enter and search the residence, a second individual attempted to escape through the same back window. Officers again gave verbal commands and the individual was arrested without any further incident.
Eithean Michael Stevens, 18, 547 N Pratt Street, Lot 76, Greenfield, was arrested and preliminarily charged with:
Residential Entry, a Level 6 Felony
Trespassing,, a Class A Misdemeanor
Criminal Mischief, a Class B Misdemeanor
False Informing, a Class B Misdemeanor
Trooper Tyler Painter also assisted at the scene, along with deputies from the Rush County Sherriff's Department.
The ISP reminds the public that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
