I hope you have seen the quilt on a banner on the north side of the Decatur County Courthouse. It was made especially for the bicentennial by the quilt group that meets once a month in the basement of First Presbyterian Church. Nancy Derheimer is a member of that quilt group and is guest columnist today. She will tell you all about how it came to be on our courthouse and in Art on the Square.
The Quilt Project started at one of the local quilt club meetings last year when someone mentioned that we should do something for the bicentennial celebrations. No names because this was truly a collaborate effort by the Greensburg Quilt Club and Art on the Square. We have joined together on other projects, such as the quilt for the Barn Quilt Trail which is now hanging in the courthouse, and a yearly quilt show at the art center, usually in January and February..
Making a quilt was an obvious choice, so we decided to design a special block solely for Decatur County. This is the tree block that you see, one for each season, along the side of the quilt. The design features the tree, of course, with the courthouse door and clock depicted in the trunk of the tree. The bird block at the top of the quilt is a cardinal, our state bird, and the star block is the Indiana star block. Each state has a star block. In the center of the quilt is a picture of the courthouse. This part of the quilt was painted with fabric dyes. Once everything was put together, the quilt was machine quilted.
Somewhere along the line, we decided to make a banner of the quilt and hang it on the courthouse. I contacted John Pratt, an obvious choice as he is head of all the bicentennial festivities, and he was very encouraging. He suggested I contact the Decatur County Commissioners, so I did and they were also encouraging.
But now we needed money! First we got an estimate from Green Signs and then applied for a grant from the Decatur County Community Foundation. They awarded us a grant for what amounted to half of the cost to hang the quilt on the courthouse wall. Tree City Quilt Shop, First Federal bank and the Decatur County Visitors Commission contributed the rest.
When celebrating the history of communities, quilting is often overlooked. It’s an art form that has survived many generations and a tradition that crosses cultures, genders and eras. Originally used as source of comfort and heat in a cold environment, it has blossomed into an art form. They can be practical necessities or family heirlooms that bring back memories. They can be, and have been, crafted out of many kinds of materials and often send a message. Historically, they have been used to build awareness of different issues of the day and to raise funds for the Red Cross and other charitable organizations. Many issues of the day show up in quilts: wars, temperance, suffrage, emancipation, civil rights, elections and so on.
The women from the Greensburg Quilt Club are a very loving and giving group. They use their skills to make quilts for hospitals, veterans, and various fundraising activities. Many members also use their skills to help in other community needs such as making masks for hospitals and clothing to be sent to needy children. The relationship that we have with Art on the Square is a good one and allows us to connect to the community in a different way. The bicentennial quilt is now on display at Art on the Square and will be there until the Fall Festival when it will be moved over to the courthouse.
Greensburg is a very supporting community! Always welcoming! John and I are not native to here but have always felt at home.
