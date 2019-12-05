U-Haul

U-Haul rentals are now available at R&R Properties, 805 E. Randall Street, Greensburg.

 Photo provided

GREENSBURG — U-Haul Company of Indiana, Inc. is pleased to announce that R&R Properties has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Greensburg community.

R&R Properties at 805 E. Randall Street now offers U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday; 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday; and 7 to 10 a.m. Sunday.

Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (812) 716-2152 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Greensburg-IN-47240/033468/.

R&R Properties owner Ryan Kennelly is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Decatur County.

U-Haul and R&R Properties are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.

Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.

R&R Properties is a great place to become U-Haul Famous. Take your picture in front of a U-Haul product, send it in and your face could land on the side of a U-Haul truck. Upload your photo through Instagram using #uhaulfamous, or go to www.uhaulfamous.com to submit photos and learn more.

About U-Haul

U-Haul has a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

