RUSHVILLE – The Rush To Work Job Center has announced details regarding the R2W Summer Career Boost, a series of job fair events aimed at connecting job seekers with employers in Eastern Indiana.
This collaborative effort between WorkOne Regional Operator Eastern Indiana Works and the Rush County Economic Development Corporation promises a season of unparalleled opportunities for employers and job seekers alike.
EVENT DETAILS
• Title: R2W Summer Career Boost
• Dates: June 21, July 19 and Aug. 16
• Times: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Venue: Rush To Work Job Center
• Address: 306 N. Main Street, Rushville, Indiana
Dedicated to the pursuit of professional growth, the R2W Summer Career Boost invites job seekers to Rushville’s Rush To Work Job Center where a multitude of hiring decision-makers are ready to conduct interviews and extend job offers.
Are you prepared to take the next leap in your career? Dress to impress in your finest interview attire and bring multiple copies of your resume to maximize your chances of success.
Should you require assistance with your resume, skilled career coaches at Eastern Indiana Works are readily available to provide guidance. Contact them at (765) 932-5921 to polish your resume and enhance your confidence.
Employers looking for talent need look no further than the R2W Summer Career Boost. This unparalleled opportunity allows you to showcase your company’s vision, values and career prospects directly to a pool of enthusiastic job seekers. Call Rush County ECDC at (765) 938-3232 to secure your business’s participation and unlock the potential of your organization.
Rush To Work Job Center serves as a catalyst for economic growth, bridging the gap between job seekers and employers. With a commitment to transforming aspirations into achievements, Rush To Work Job Center empowers individuals and strengthens the Eastern Indiana workforce.
For more information and updates, visit www.r2wcareerboost.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.