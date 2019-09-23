'Raise Them Up' event a success

GREENSBURG – Local organizations and schools are doing their part to raise awareness about addiction and substance abuse.
A recent event, “Raise Them Up,” made possible by the coordinated efforts of Greensburg Community Schools, Decatur County Community Schools, Choices Coordinated Care Solutions, and the Greensburg Prevention Group, focused on the risks and dangers of using various substances including vaping, marijuana and alcohol, but also to share crucial information about the stressors, conditions and community norms that often accompany substance use among young people.
The guest speaker for “Raise Them Up” was longtime expert in the field of substance abuse and prevention Nigel Wrangham, who discussed how the community can work together to combat the use of harmful substances.
The goal of the program was to empower Decatur County’s youth and parents with knowledge and resources.
Christopher Fogle, chairman of a group known as The Greensburg Prevention Group, said approximately 75 people attended the “Raise Them Up” event last week, which he indicated was promising for something they introduced to the community for the first time this year.
“I think we had a good turnout,” Fogle said. “Over two days, he gave more than five presentations. He presented at each of the high schools and Greensburg Junior High.”
Fogle also spoke about how important this event was for Decatur County. He said it’s important because this region is setting the pace for recovery, and this was one of the first big public events they’ve had.
Last Wednesday night, there were a variety of age groups in attendance, from parents to students.
“One of the things I enjoy seeing is the variety of age groups, because they can talk together,” Fogle said, “and it drives the message home.”
Fogle also said he enjoyed hearing what Wrangham had to say.
“I liked what Nigel said,” Fogle explained. “What he said was great. He addressed the stimulus to substance abuse, rather than substance abuse itself. There are multiple pathways to those decisions such as stress, home life, bullying. Those can lead a person to that escape. It forced people to critically think. He gave us a different tool bag and I think it was a success.”
Brad Fox from Greensburg Prevention also spoke about the informative parts of Wrangham’s presentation.
“I thought it was really educational,” Fox said. “Just learning about the brain process and what drugs do to the brain was educational, and I was impressed.”
Local resources such as Youth Move Southeast IN, Decatur County Memorial Hospital, Groups, New Directions, Celebrate Recovery, Choices Coordinated Care Solutions, NYAP (National Youth Advocate Program), Greensburg Police Department, and Foundations for Recovery, had booths set up at the event.
Fox also mentioned that it was crucial for younger people to attend this event.
“Some kids know that you have to come to these kinds of events to make a difference,” Fox said, “and being willingly educated is important. It gives you more credibility when trying to make an impact.”
