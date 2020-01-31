Cervical cancer ranks number five among the top cancers in women worldwide with approximately 471,000 new cases diagnosed each year, according to CervicalCancer.org.
Attacking a woman’s reproductive organs, cervical cancer is most often spread through various strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection.
With prevalence of cervical cancer at an all-time high, it’s important to take the proper precautions to keep your life and your body healthy and strong.
Prevention and wellness begins with knowledge. To live well and avoid the risk of cervical cancer, it is important for women to have a Pap smear (Pap) at age 21 or at the onset of sexual activity and every two years thereafter. A Pap checks for changes in cervical cells and detects infection or the presence of cervical cancer. Being proactive with your health transforms the fear of the unknown to the freedom of peace of mind.
It is crucial to know and identify the signs and symptoms of cervical cancer.
According to the Mayo Clinic, even if early signs of cervical cancer may not exist, it is imperative for a woman to have Pap smears done regularly in order to detect any potential threat. If Paps are not performed on a regular basis and cancer goes unnoticed, the following signs may appear:
• Vaginal bleeding after intercourse, between periods or after menopause
• Watery or blood vaginal discharge that may be heavy and have a foul odor
• Pelvic pain and/or pain during intercourse
If Pap results do return as “abnormal,” many times nothing out of the ordinary is occurring. The term “abnormal” can also mean that there is a small problem with the cervix, most often from unhealthy cells that will disappear on their own. A woman with an “abnormal” Pap result works with her physician to determine the best treatment options, which may include:
• More frequent monitoring
• Colposcopy to detect the abnormal cells in detail
• Endocervical curettage to collect a sample of cells with a small spoon-shaped tool
• Biopsy to remove cervical tissue and send to lab for further study
Unfortunately, once a more advanced cervical cancer is present, treatments may become more invasive and can cause infertility. As a woman, it is important to support and appreciate life and schedule Pap smears consistently every two years. The partnership between a woman and her physician can result in conquering cervical cancer before it has a chance to disrupt life and dreams.
For more information or to schedule an appointment with an OB/GYN, call (812) 222-CARE (2273).
