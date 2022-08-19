GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Democrat Central Committee recently named Chris Ramey as the new county chair.
Ramey is currently employed as a recruiter at PROMAN Staffing and is also the Democratic candidate for Washington Township Trustee.
Ramey has a prolific business background in both the for-profit and non-profit sectors as well as having owned past businesses.
He and wife Brianna have three daughters: Lily, Sophie and Kansas.
“I am very exited to be the Chair for the Decatur County Democrats,” Ramey said. “I look forward to having the opportunity to move the party along in a positive direction and to spark some excitement within Decatur County for Democrats. If you are interested in getting more involved, please contact us via our Facebook Page.”
Ramey replaces Mimi Pruett, who recently announced her resignation in order to give her full attention to her run for State Representative.
Treasurer for the local Democrat Central Committee Ryan Maddux said, “Mimi will be missed, but we understand that at this moment and with a campaign of her own that she needs to focus her efforts on her campaign and other commitments. We wish her the best of luck and hope she’s victorious in November. As her friend and member of the Decatur County Democrat Central Committee, I want to reiterate our gratitude for her leadership during her various terms of service. We wish her nothing but the best.”
