GREENSBURG –The Indiana Democratic Party recently recognized Chris Ramey as a participant in the Emerging Leaders Project’s 2023-2024 class.
The programs’ 11th cohort, ELP is composed of 38 young leaders who will impact Indiana communities and state for years to come.
The Emerging Leaders Project offers free training each year to up-and-coming young Democratic leaders who have an interest in running for office or working on campaigns.
Those who are selected to participate in the Emerging Leaders Project are chosen from a pool of hundreds of applicants.
Participants attend conferences in Indianapolis throughout the year that focus on various aspects of campaign management, public policy and party building. Emerging Leaders also participate in conference calls with high-profile Democrats, are connected to a professional mentor in their home community and are invited to attend state and local party events.
A highly competitive program, ELP has produced state legislators, statewide candidates, dozens of local elected officials, party leaders and campaign staffers.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to apply for, and now be selected to be a part of the 11th cohort of the Emerging Leaders Project,” Ramey said. “I work hard to ensure I am doing the right thing for all individuals, and this opportunity will be an additional tool in my leadership toolbox.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.