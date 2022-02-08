GREENSBURG - Christopher M. Ramey has announced his candidacy for Washington Township Trustee in Decatur County.
In a news release, Ramey said he has long been an advocate for disadvantaged people and that he has a passion to to serve his community.
"I will bring my knowledge and compassion to the Washington Township Trustee's office," he states. "The position needs a person knowledgeable in benefits, and programs to assist those asking for help. While I've helped secure services for the individuals I have served, I also am experienced with budgeting and seeking grants."
In addition to experience, Ramey states that he has a formal education which will serve well in the Trustee's office.
"I earned a Work Incentives Practitioner certification while attending Cornell University," he states. "The combination of my skills and training resulted to success for my clients ability to return to work either in a similar job or after retraining for a new career. They were also able to keep those new careers and care for their families. It has always been my goal to help others build a bridge over the gap to self-sufficiency which often times includes teaching people new money management skills. I believe that this is often key to long-term independence."
Ramey has work experiences in both private industry and not-for-profit agencies both locally and nationally and said he will bring those skills to the Trustee's office. The skills he referenced include working with tight budgets and negotiating the best results for clients.
"Our Township Trustee's office needs someone with just these skills to serve the public and protect the tax-payers as well," Ramey states. "I will lead with transparency and ask that of the other elected officials as well. I promise to always have my door open to the community, to be available for questions and concerns."
He also said he will work across political lines to get the job done for the citizenry.
"I hold as a high duty of the office to honor and provide for the upkeep of our local cemeteries. I will make sure the final resting place of our loved ones are kept up in their honor," he states. "The bottom line is this: I am a hardworking family man, I am blessed to be married to Brianna for 11 wonderful years and together we have three beautiful children: Lilly, Sophie, and Kansas. I am thankful to be able to share my career earned skills, opportunities and accomplishments with Washington Township."
