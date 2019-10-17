DECATUR COUNTY — Ramp closures are scheduled to begin Monday morning at the Ind. 3/I-74 interchange (Exit 134) in Greensburg.
Dave O’Mara Contractor Inc. will complete milling and paving on four ramps to and from I-74.
The following ramps will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21 (weather permitting):
Ind. 3 southbound to I-74 eastbound
Ind. 3 northbound to I-74 westbound
I-74 westbound to Ind. 3 southbound
I-74 eastbound to Ind. 3 northbound
All ramps are expected to reopen by end of day on Monday, Oct. 28.
Start and end dates will be shifted in the event of inclement weather.
The detour for the closures will follow U.S. 421 at Exit 132 to Ind. 3 in Greensburg.
Resurfacing work is expected to be complete by the end of October for the $11.7 million Ind. 3/U.S. 421 pavement replacement and bridge preservation project that began in April.
The entire project is scheduled to be complete by July 2020.
Additional ramp/lane closures
Also beginning Monday, the ramp from Ind. 3 southbound to I-74 westbound is scheduled to close for a separate asphalt patching project in Decatur County. The closure is expected to last up to 10 days, weather permitting.
Lane closures will also be in effect on I-74 from Ind. 3 at Greensburg to Exit 123 (St. Paul/Middletown) through late November into early December. Paul H. Rohe Company began patching operations last week to repair winter damage.
Stay Informed
Motorists in Southeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast
Twitter: @INDOTSoutheast
CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android
