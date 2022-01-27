GREENSBURG - Anna (Wenning) Rayner has announced her candidacy for Decatur County Clerk.
Rayner is one of the 13 children of Don and Theresa Wenning.
"We learned early in life to be involved in some sort of public service and to give back," Rayner said. "Many of you know my brothers Brian and Bill. They both were on the Greensburg Fire Department, and when Bill retired he went on to be a city councilman. My brother Mike has been the local dog catcher and has done many speaking engagements for anti-bullying with the youth. My sister Debbie (Thomas) has had her time with health issues that led her to writing an insightful book of hope for others. Each of my siblings have always been there for others in one capacity or another. A great legacy to our parents!"
Rayner worked for 11½ years for Optometrist Jon Dooley and then 4½ years for Medical Multi-Specialty Clinic. She said she loved both jobs because of helping patients with whatever their needs were at that time.
Tami Wenning offered Rayner a job in the clerk's office 20 years ago. She worked part-time for five months and then accepted a full-time position.
"Public service is exactly what I have been doing ever since, and I love it!" she said. "Being the county clerk has many responsibilities. Most people that come into our office have no idea what they really are needing. They need someone willing to listen to them and help them find the information they need to complete the action they are trying to do. While the clerk and deputies are not attorneys, we should be able to treat each customer with respect and understanding and steer them in the right direction."
Rayner said she never envisioned herself as becoming the county clerk, but that she sees the definition of public service changing to something she doesn’t recognize.
"I have the desire to bring that service back to the good old days," she said. "I feel that I have had great teachers and co-workers through the years that have modeled the true meaning of public service, and I would appreciate your vote in the Primary this May 3rd."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.