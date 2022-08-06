RUSHVILLE – Thursday was a big day at the Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry.
Not only were board members and volunteers able to assist patrons with food items, the pantry received a big boost in financial support toward its expansion to the multi-purpose community center planned for the former Walmart building.
Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana awarded the Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry a capacity grant of $500,000.
Darilyn Bedel said RCCA applied for the grant last year and the award to the Rushville facility was verified in December 2021.
“Rushville is one of our model agencies in our network,” Kathy Keiner, Chief Impact Officer for Gleaners, said.
The food pantry will be joined by other social service agencies like WIC, ICAP, Rush County Senior Citizens Center and the Rushville Public Library, at the new REC (Recreation, Education and Collaboration) Center.
“It will be great to have all the other social service agencies in one location,” Sarah Estell, Senior Director of Communications for Gleaners, said. “We are very happy to be able to support the efforts in Rush County.”
Estell noted that Gleaners has given a total of 160 capacity grants, totaling $3.9 million, since 2019.
“The grant given to Rush County Community Assistance is the largest single award thus far. Well deserved given the scope of the project the community is building for the county,” Estell noted.
Along with food items and financial support, Gleaners has a Voice of our Neighbors Initiative.
According to Senior Resource Manager Richard Gordan, the initiative collects information on issues that lead individuals to need to get in line at local food pantries.
A survey collected information from more than 800 responses. The information will be passed on to the local agencies to help boost local efforts to lessen the dependency and need by residents.
Members from Gleaners also held community meetings to discuss issues confronting those in need of assistance. Some factors can be not enough cash to buy food or health decisions. With a certain amount of cash, do residents buy medicines or food? Gleaners wants to take the information and use it to see what programs can lessen the dependence.
“We want to come along side and support the locals who know their areas the best. We give them the information in hopes that it will be helpful in lessening the dependency by residents on the sites,” Gordan said. “The locals are the experts.”
An overview from Gleaners shows that 1-in-6 Hoosiers is food insecure. The food insecurity rate in Rush County is 13.8% with 2,290 food insecure people and 630 food insecure children.
This year in Rush County, Gleaners has distributed 581,000 pounds of food, provided 484,167 meals and distributed 133,000 pounds of fresh produce.
The Rush County Community Assistance mission is to assist families in need to obtain food above and beyond their income and supplemental government programs.
In Decatur County, the food insecurity rate is 12.5% with 3,320 food insecure people and 940 food insecure children. In 2022, 713,000 pounds of food have been distributed; 594,167 meals have been provided; and 208,000 pounds of fresh produce have been distributed.
The Rushville food pantry (109 East Third Street) is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. The facility is also open 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the fourth Monday every month for commodities distribution which is everyone’s second shopping day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.