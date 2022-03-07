RUSHVILLE - The Rush County Community Foundation is accepting applications for the Judge John W. Goddard Family Scholarship.
The purpose of this fund is to provide support to a Greensburg Community High School graduate who is enrolled full-time at Butler University, Hanover College, Indiana State University (Terre Haute), Indiana University (Bloomington), Ivy Tech Community College, Purdue University (West Lafayette), and/or Vincennes University.
Applicants should be full-time students the coming academic school year, demonstrate financial need, and academic promise through a strong work ethic, as well as have a strong interest in pursuing a college degree and achieving academic success.
Applicants may apply through the online scholarship portal on the Rush County Community Foundation website, www.rushcountyfoundation.org. For questions, call 765-938-1177, ext. 3 or email info@rushcountyfoundation.org. Application deadline is noon on Wednesday, April 6.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.