RIPLEY COUNTY – Thanks to the Ripley County Community Foundation, nonprofit organizations may apply for one of four $1,000 Women’s Fund Grants that will benefit women or children of Ripley County.
In 2021, the Women’s Giving Circle was established to empower women of all socioeconomic backgrounds with the ability to address the issues they see in their communities.
A unique aspect of the grant is that the Women’s Giving Circle sponsors and members collectively choose which organizations and projects receive funding.
RCCF is inviting nonprofits that serve Ripley County to apply for a grant for their organization.
Organizations may apply through an online grants portal. To access the portal, visit www.rccfonline.org, click on the “Nonprofits” tab at the top of the page and select “Grants Portal.” Those doing so will be redirected to the Community Foundation’s online portal where all available grants can be viewed.
Interested organizations should click “Women in Philanthropy (Women’s Giving Circle) Grant – FALL” for instructions about applying for a grant and the online grant application.
Organizations who have received a Small Project Grant or Community Impact Grant are eligible to apply.
The application is due by 11:59 p.m. Friday, August 5.
Questions or concerns regarding the Women’s Giving Circle Grant or about joining the 2022 Women’s Giving Circle may be directed to the Ripley County Community Foundation at (812) 933-1098, or email lbrown@rccfonline.org, or visit www.rccfonline.org, or stop by 13 E. George Street Suite B, Batesville.
