RIPLEY COUNTY - The Ripley County Community Foundation (RCCF) is now accepting scholarship applications from local high school seniors graduating in 2021 and from post high school graduates.
Thirty-eight different scholarships are available, which all are designed to assist those individuals who desire to obtain a quality education.
Scholarship applications are to be submitted via the community foundation’s Scholarship Portal which can be accessed by visiting https://rccfscholarships.communityforce.com. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. March 1.
A listing of available scholarships with a description of each scholarship’s criteria can be found in the community foundation’s Scholarship Brochure at www.rccfonline.org.
If you have any questions or concerns regarding the Scholarship Portal or are interested in making a donation into a scholarship fund, please contact the RCCF by stopping by 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville, Indiana, calling (812) 933-1098, or emailing office@rccfonline.org.
- Information provided
