RIPLEY COUNTY – Please join the Batesville High School (BHS) and Oldenburg Academy (OA) football teams at the Turnover Hunger Community Night Fundraiser from 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15 at The Sherman in downtown Batesville (35 S. Main Street).
There will be live music, great food, and a variety of beverages. 25 percent of all food and beverage sales from the Bier Hall and Garden and 10 percent of all food and beverage sales from the 1852 Restaurant, Black Forest Bar and Curbside Pick-up that evening will go to Turnover Hunger.
The Sherman has graciously offered their facilities to both teams in an effort to raise awareness and funds for their Turnover Hunger Program. This year the teams have chosen to grant the proceeds raised to the Weekend Backsack Program.
The Weekend Backsack Program provides a backpack of food to Ripley County elementary schools for children who face food insecurity on the weekends. The backpacks are filled with kid-friendly food that is easily prepared and provides nutrition they may not receive when they are outside of school.
The students are identified by teachers, and the program runs from September through May serving the Batesville, Jac-Cen-Del, Milan, South Ripley and Sunman Dearborn schools. The Weekend Backsack Program is privately funded, but current programs are not meeting the needs without further support.
“Batesville High School and Oldenburg Academy varsity football teams are striving to make a lasting impact in their communities, and to serve as role models for their peers,” Ripley County Community Foundation (RCCF) Program Officer Laura Hamilton said. “These young men are exceeding those goals each week on and off of the field, and are showing their peers that they too can make a difference in their communities”.
For the 2020 football season, the BHS and OA football teams joined forces with the RCCF to Turnover Hunger in Ripley County.
The Turnover Hunger program encourages football fans to pledge a dollar amount for every turnover their favorite team forces during the season. At the end of the season, the community foundation collects the pledges, and the proceeds are donated to the Weekend Backsack Programs administered in local elementary schools.
Working together, these two teams collectively raised more than $10,000 since the program’s inception, and started an endowment fund at the community foundation that will continue supporting the team’s efforts forever. In 2019 alone, the team’s donations helped feed more than 1,100 citizens in Ripley County.
The Turnover Hunger Fund, and all of the funds administered by the community foundation, are always accepting donations. You may make a one time donation or a pledge to the Turnover Hunger Fund on the RCCF’s website at www.rccfonline.org , or you may mail a donation to the RCCF at 13 E. George St, Suite B, Batesville, IN 47006, (812) 933-1098.
