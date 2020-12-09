RUSHVILLE - One Rush County student has been named the Rush County Community Foundation’s 2021 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar. This year’s recipient is the 40th Rush County student to receive a Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.
Nicholas Neuman will receive full-tuition to an Indiana college of his choice and a $900 yearly stipend for required books and equipment. Nicholas is one of 143 Indiana students awarded the prestigious scholarship for 2021.
Nicholas is a resident of Richland Township and a senior at Rushville Consolidated High School. He is the son of Mark and Michelle Neuman. Nicholas plans to attend Purdue University and study Food and Animal Science, with a concentration in Biosciences.
Upon being presented the scholarship, Nicholas said, “The instant that I walked into the Learning Commons and saw the cohort of teachers, administrators, and RCCF employees, I began shaking. Ensued was an onslaught of emotion: shock, gratitude, appreciation, relief. I never dreamed that I would be able to represent Rush County at this level; however, today I learned that dreams do indeed come true. From the bottom of my heart, I am beyond honored to be the recipient of the 2021 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship. Thank you to the Rush County Community Foundation for making this dream a reality. I would like to thank my parents, Rushville Consolidated High School, and the Rush County community for fostering an environment of learning and growth. But more than anything, I would like to thank the Rushville FFA Chapter for teaching me the values of authenticity and leadership. Without its impact in my life, I would not be half the person that I am today. Once again, thank you for this amazing opportunity.”
Nicholas Neuman was chosen from 18 applicants from Rush County. Academic standing, demonstrated leadership, school involvement, community involvement, and financial need all factor in the decision of the nominating committee. The Rush County Community Foundation Lilly Selection Committee uses a blind application review process and does not know the names or identifying demographic information of the students. Each application is reviewed and judged separately by three members of the committee and is judged in 10 separate categories. The committee narrows the field to three top finalists and forwards their recommendation to the Board of Directors of the Rush County Community Foundation for final recommendation and submission to Independent Colleges of Indiana, Inc. (ICI) for the selection of the recipient.
ICI is a nonprofit corporation that represents 30 regionally accredited degree granting, nonprofit, private colleges and universities in the state.
The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are:
to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana;
to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and
to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
To date, the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program has awarded 4,769 scholarships totaling over $405 million to Indiana students pursuing a postsecondary education at an accredited public or private nonprofit college or university in Indiana.
Meeting the philanthropic needs of Rush County since 1991, the Rush County Community Foundation, Inc., is a nonprofit public charity established to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to enrich and enhance the quality of life in Rush County, Indiana, not only today, but for our future generations. For more information please visit or contact the RCCF office at 117 N. Main St., Rushville, IN 46173 or call (765) 938-1177.
Information provided
