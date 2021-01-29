RIPLEY COUNTY – A total of $1,450 was distributed during the Ripley County Community Foundation’s (RCCF) 4th cycle of Small Grants in December of 2020.
Three organizations within Ripley County were awarded a small grant: Child Evangelism Fellowship, St. Louis Catholic School and Tyson Library.
Child Evangelism Fellowship received $500 to purchase materials for an Easter Party Club, such as snacks, drinks, gift cards, lesson flashcards and a subscription to JotForm.
St. Louis Catholic School was granted $450 to purchase new book sets, technology and games, which will support students (grades K-3) in the Title One Program.
The Tyson Library received $500 to assist with adding new wall decals and signage to the Children’s Reading Department.
Organizations are able to apply for a Small Projects Grant once per year, in the amount of up to $500, to assist with a need that arises during the calendar year.
Applications for the 2021 Small Grant cycle are being accepted anytime during the year, but applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. the first Friday of March (1st cycle), June (2nd cycle), September (3rd cycle) and December (4th cycle). Applications not received by the due date will be held for the next Small Projects Grant cycle.
If you have any questions or concerns regarding the Small Project Grants or are interested in applying, please contact the RCCF by stopping by 13 E. George Street, Suite B in Batesville, by calling (812)933-1098, emailing office@rccfonline.org or visiting www.rccfonline.org.
