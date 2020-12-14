RIPLEY COUNTY - The Ripley County Community Foundation (RCCF) announced Riley Schebler as Ripley County’s 2021 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipient. Riley will receive full tuition for four years of undergraduate study and a $900 per year book stipend to the Indiana college or university of his choice.
Riley is the son of Ryan and Jennifer Schebler and is a senior at Oldenburg Academy. Although he currently does not know which college he will be attending in the Fall of 2021, he hopes to attend either Indiana University or the University of Notre Dame to pursue a degree in Business.
Along with being a top student at his high school, Riley is also a member of the National Honor Society, the varsity tennis team, the varsity basketball team, and is a volunteer at his church.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship is one of the most competitive and prestigious scholarships offered by the RCCF. Candidates are evaluated on grades, extra-curricular activities, test scores, community involvement, and the quality of multiple essays.
The selection committee is composed of Ripley County residents representing all areas of the county. During the evaluation process, the committee is not given names of the applicants nor the schools they attend.
During the final interviews, the student is introduced by their first name only. This provides for as much objectivity as possible. Once the Ripley County Community Foundation scholarship committee had chosen and interviewed the finalists, the candidate’s applications were sent to the Independent Colleges of Indiana for the final selection of the recipient.
The other top Lilly Endowment finalists from Ripley County included Grace Sarringhaus, Dylan Schutte, Jacob Sheets and Trysta Vierling. Those students will receive a Ripley County Community Foundation Scholarship in the sum of $2,000 during their freshman year, and a Grateful Family Scholarship and a Jane Deiwert Scholarship during their Sophomore year.
Grace Sarringhaus is the daughter of Elton and Shannon Sarringhaus and is a senior at Batesville High School. Grace is a member of the National Honor Society, student council, environmental club, Key Club and serves as the president of her 4H club.
Dylan Schutte is the son of David and Irene Schutte and is a senior at East Central High School. Dylan is a member of the National Honor Society, the president of the marching band, captain of the academic team, public relations officer of the french club, president of winter percussion, and is a member of the drum and bugle corps.
Jacob Sheets is the son of Kebe and Diana Sheets and is a senior at Oldenburg Academy. Jacob is a member of the National Honor Society, serves as the class officer in student council, a varsity tennis player, and volunteers to visit with local elderly citizens in and around the county.
Trysta Vierling is the daughter of Michael and Beth Vierling and is a senior at Batesville High School. Trysta is a member of the National Honor Society, the cross country team, the track and field team, Key Club, and German club.
“This is the 24th cohort for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program (LECSP). 4,912 full-tuition scholars have been awarded, and over $424M in scholarship tuition has been provided through the LECSP since the program’s inception in 1998. The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana Community Foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state,” Director of Programs at Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program Mary Dickerson said.
The RCCF congratulates Riley Schebler and the four Ripley County Community Scholars for their hard work and achievements.
- Information provided
