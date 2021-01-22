BATESVILLE — The Ripley County Community Foundation (RCCF) has received a $100,000 grant as part of the seventh phase of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow (GIFT VII) Community Foundation initiative.
This unrestricted grant can be used for any charitable purposes as the Community Foundation chooses.
The RCCF has earmarked these dollars to promote the creation of endowment funds in two service areas: Arts & Culture and Environment & Natural Resources.
The first endowment fund will expand the arts and/or establish diversified and inclusive programs that offer widespread opportunities for participation and appreciation of culturally significant places, beliefs and traditions across Ripley County. The second endowment fund will assist projects and programs aimed at expanding, protecting and increasing the appreciation of the natural landscape and the environment in Ripley County.
The board of directors sees a need to expand these two service areas. Thus, the funding received from Lilly Endowment Inc. will be used to provide matching donations to support the new endowed funds.
Donations into either endowed fund will be eligible for a $1:$1 match. A total of $100,000 in matching funds is available on a first come, first served basis.
As part of this GIFT VII grant opportunity, each community foundation that achieved 100 percent board member donation participation during the period of Jan. 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020, was eligible to receive an unrestricted grant of $100,000 per county served. This grant is in recognition of the important role that the community foundation’s board of directors play both in leading the community foundation and creating and supporting opportunities for communities across Ripley County.
“The board of directors play a vital role in the community foundation’s success, and the Ripley County Community Foundation has been very grateful to have had board members who are actively committed to improving the quality of life in local communities,” Executive Director of the RCCF Amy Streator said. “There are currently fewer grant opportunities in the areas of service for arts and culture and environment and natural resources. We believe that the funding will build excitement for local residents and encourage them to become more actively involved in enhancing Ripley County within these focus areas.”
To make a donation, please contact the RCCF by stopping by 13 E. George Street, Suite B, in Batesville, calling (812) 933-1098 or visiting www.rccfonline.org.
Information provided
