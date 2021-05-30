RUSHVILLE - For the past 30 years, the month of May has meant scholarship awards season for the Rush County Community Foundation (RCCF).
The application and scoring processes were transitioned online this year, saving paper and headaches. The new system automatically determined which scholarships students were eligible for based upon criteria established by fund donors and prompted them to complete any additional requirements.
“Although we had a few areas to ‘tweak’, students were very successful in the application process. It was a learning experience, and next year we should sail through smoothly. Committees and donors also experienced ease in the review process and were able to complete the scoring at their leisure. Overall, it was a positive experience, and we are happy that so many Rush County students are again blessed by the generosity of the fund donors,” Kristie Amos, RCCF Program Officer, said.
RCCF sends heartfelt congratulations to the recipients and gratitude to the donors and committee members.
This year, the RCCF is pleased to announce that donors’ generosity has awarded more than $216,000 in scholarships to 61 students. That is an increase of 11% from 2020’s awards.
To view a gallery of photos of the recipients, along with their awards and the school they will be attending, please visit the website: https://rushcountyfoundation.org/.
An in-person meet and greet for scholarship recipients and founding fund donors will take place from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Caldwell Acres. RCCF’s 30th anniversary celebration will follow immediately with food, fun, and of course, cake. All are welcome; please RSVP to info@rushcountyfoundation.org with the number of people in your party.
Meeting the philanthropic needs of Rush County since 1991, the Rush County Community Foundation, Inc., is a nonprofit public charity established to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to enrich and enhance the quality of life in Rush County, Indiana, not only today, but for our future generations. For more information please visit or contact the RCCF office at 117 N. Main St., Rushville, IN 46173, or call (765) 938-1177.
