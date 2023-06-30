RUSHVILLE – The Rush County Community Foundation has awarded more than $237,000 in 2023 scholarships to 65 local students to further their education.
With 110 awards made from 68 funds, the generosity of RCCF’s fund founders and donors have provided an average of $3,600 to recipients.
“As always, the accomplishments and qualifications of our applicants are amazing,” Kristie Amos, Program Officer, said. “It’s great to be able to provide assistance to so many deserving students. We are honored that fund donors have entrusted us to carry out their scholarship mission. Best wishes to all Rush County students in their pursuit of higher education.”
To learn more about the recipients and see a list of their awards, visit rushcountyfoundation.org/2023-scholarship-recipients.
Since the first grant made in 1994 the Rush County Community Foundation has helped donors achieve their charitable dreams.
RCCF is a public charity that awards about $750,000 annually to enrich and enhance the quality of life in Rush County.
To make a gift or learn more, visit rushcountyfoundation.org or call 765-938-1177.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.