RIPLEY COUNTY – The Ripley County Community Foundation recently awarded $73,200 in scholarships to 43 individuals.
Providing a quality scholarship program for local students is a mainstay of RCCF’s mission because of the vital role a higher education plays in boosting the comprehensive wealth of Ripley County.
“The Board of Directors understands that a scholarship opportunity can be the key that opens the door to higher education for many local students; that is why we strive to offer many and varied scholarship programs” stated Amy Streator, Executive Director of the Ripley County Community Foundation.
Scholarship winners from the class of ’21 included the following students.
South Ripley High School scholars: Kyla Jeffries, Lydia Koger, Lauren McQueen, Carly Zoller, Kaylynn Guenther, Ava Ralston, Sarah Taylor, and Cody Samples.
Jac-Cen-Del High School scholars: Brent Ricke, Anna Hubbard, Lindsey Linville, Dillan Hughes, and Shaylee Volz.
Batesville High School scholars: Zoe Eckstein, Jenna Puente, Karson Macke, Grace Sarringhaus, Trysta Vierling, Christopher Campbell, Kurt Siefert, and Gabe Gunter.
Oldenburg Academy scholars: Jacob Sheets, Nicholas Hoff, and Riley Schebler.
East Central High School scholar: Dylan Schutte
Milan High School scholars: Joshua Clark and Adam Norman.
Current college students who have received scholarships are: Caroline Meer, Alyssa Brinkman, Abigail Riehle, Kelsey Sebastian, Emma Gausman, Corinne Stone, Joe Hartman, Abigail Blomer, Alexandra Dudley, Sophie Wesseler, Kayla Effinger, Laura Effinger, Kirstin Krause, Shayla Meinders, Macy Prickel, and Sierra Lack.
Learn how you can establish a scholarship fund by contacting the Ripley County Community Foundation, www.rccfonline.org, or by visiting the office at 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville, via telephone at (812) 933-1098, or via email at office@rccfonline.org.
About RCCF
The Ripley County Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that assists donors in building an enduring source of charitable funds to benefit the citizens and qualified organizations of Ripley County. The Foundation manages 204 funds and $15 million dollars in assets which are used to improve the Community and serve Ripley County residents through various grants and scholarships.
Learn more at www.rccfonline.org.
