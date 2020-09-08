RCCF awards Corinne’s Believers Scholarship

RIPLEY COUNTY – The Ripley County Community Foundation (RCCF) has awarded The Corinne’s Believers Scholarship to a South Ripley High School graduating senior Cierra Copeland.
Copedland is scheduled to start Aveda Fredric’s Institute in Indianapolis in the fall, and is excited to expand her knowledge in the field of Cosmetology.
“I love making people feel pretty in their own skin,” Copeland said upon receiving the $2,000 scholarship. “Even though they probably don’t need makeup or to have their hair done, I love doing it for them and I want to make people feel like they have always wanted to feel.”
The Corinne’s Believers Scholarship was established in 2012 to honor the short, but vibrant life, of Corinne Lamping. Corinne was trained at Aveda Fredric’s Institute of Indianapolis in 2010 and expressed her love and talent for cosmetology by satisfying every one of her customers.
“We have established this scholarship in honor of Corinne in an effort to help some young lady or gentleman achieve their lifetime dream of becoming a hairstylist,” Corinne’s mother Janice Lamping said. “We are excited for Cierra to begin her journey at Aveda, and wish her the very best for her future.”
To donate to the Corinne’s Believers Scholarship, or to establish a new opportunity, visit the RCCF website at https://rccfonline.org/ or stop by its office at 13 E. George Street., Suite B in Batesville.
Contact the RCCF at (812) 933-1098 or office@rccfonline.org with any questions or to learn more about its scholarships.
