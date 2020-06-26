RCCF awards COVID-19 Rapid Response Grants

BATESVILLE - The Ripley County Community Foundation (RCCF) has awarded COVID-19 Rapid Response Grants to local groups affected by COVID-19.
“We are grateful to have the opportunity to distribute this grant to those affected by COVID-19,” RCCF Executive Director Amy Streator said. “Our local organizations are the glue to our community and it is important that we support each other during these unprecedented times.”
The RCCF awarded COVID-19 Rapid Response Grants to the following groups and businesses:
● The Ripley County Economic Development Corporation received $2,500 to provide resources for local businesses.
● The Southeastern Indiana YMCA received $2,500 to support the Summer Food For Kids Program, which provides food for children who do not have a consistent source of food during the months away from school.
● Safe Passage received $240.00 for operating support.
● The Batesville Area Ministerial Association received $691.25 for the betterment of the food pantry and the community members they serve.
● The Sunman Food Pantry received $691.25 for the betterment of the food pantry and the community members they serve.
● The Ripley County Food Pantry received $691.25 for the betterment of the food pantry and the community members they serve.
● The Holton Food Pantry received $691.25 for the betterment of the food pantry and the community members they serve.
● The Milan Food Pantry received $691.25 for the betterment of the food pantry and the community members they serve.
● Fishes & Loaves Food Pantry received $691.25 for the betterment of the food pantry and the community members they serve.
● Feed My Sheep Food Pantry received $691.25 for the betterment of the food pantry and the community members they serve.
● The Raider Pantry received $691.25 for the betterment of the food pantry and the community members they serve.
The Ripley County Economic Development Corporation gave $125 to $250 grants to various small businesses in Ripley County
“The grant was for COVID-19 specific where the money was used for reopening following the state guidance,” Ripley County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Gary Norman said in an email. “For example, it was used for items like cleaning supplies, PPE, plexiglass, etc. The businesses that received the grants were smaller ‘mom and pop’ type of establishments that were not able to get any assistance from the state.”
According to a RCCF press release, the foundation has provided $42,055.50 in funding to help local organizations in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations from Ripley County residents enable the RCCF to helped area businesses through this grant.
Contributors to the grant fund include the First Financial Foundation, Global Atlantic, the Todd and Diane Rynn Fund, Duke Energy, Hillrom, Bull Fork Honey, Darlene Gerster, Carl and Katherine Taul and Bobbie Brandes. The RCCF greatly appreciates donations made by the individuals previously mentioned.
Those interested in helping local groups and businesses affected by COVID-19 should contact the RCCF (located at 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville) by phone at (812) 933-1098. Donations can also be made on the RCCF website www.rccfonline.org.
