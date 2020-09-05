RCCF awards Doris A. Brelage Nursing Scholarship

RIPLEY COUNTY – The Ripley County Community Foundation (RCCF) has awarded The Doris A. Brelage Nursing Scholarship to Galen College of Nursing student Brooklynn Laker.
Every year, RCCF distributes the Doris A. Brelage Nursing Scholarship because of the character and work ethic of Doris Brelage. She was a great example of the best Ripley County has to offer: kind, generous and dedicated to the community.
The Doris A. Brelage Nursing Scholarship was established by the family of Doris Brelage after her death. Doris was a registered nurse and EMS member; she spent thirty-seven years at Margaret Mary Community Hospital as Director of Nursing, Head of Surgical Nursing and Director of Infection Control.
“Doris was a dedicated nurse, great friend and mentor,” RN Lisa Banks said. “I think she would be very happy to support Brooke’s nursing education. Brooke’s attention to customer service and promoting the ‘Margaret Mary Way’ were very much a part of Doris’ daily routine.”
To qualify for this scholarship, students must be a graduate of Batesville High School or be nominated by a practicing nurse at Margaret Mary Community Hospital, be accepted into a nursing school, and demonstrate dedication to both academics and community service.
“The Doris A. Brelage Nursing Scholarship provides an experience for non-traditional students to build a network and establish connections with Margaret Mary Health,” RCCF Program Officer Laura Hamilton said. “It further provides a great opportunity to keep our young talent local and assist in the betterment of Ripley County’s future.”
To donate to the Doris A. Brelage Nursing scholarship, visit the RCCF website at https://rccfonline.org/ or stop by its office at 13 E. George St., Suite B Batesville, IN 47006.
Contact the RCCF at (812) 933-1098 or office@rccfonline.org with any questions or to learn more about its scholarships.
