RUSHVILLE – The Rush County Community Foundation’s (RCCF) Rush to Help: COVID-19 Rapid Relief Fund was established to support organizations meeting the urgent needs of our community during this crisis. The Boys and Girls Club of Rush County stepped up to help make sure no children have gone hungry. During April, the club provided 4,735 snacks and 4,735 suppers to 875 youth (450 unduplicated individuals), even while their normal programs have been closed.
It wasn’t the large number of children seeking help that challenged them. It was the space for perishable food items.
Quinn Leisure, Unit Director, said, “We are not limited on the amount of children we can serve. We were just limited on storage.”
A grant of $4,798 has been made to the Boys and Girls Club to purchase an industrial-size refrigerator and freezer to fill the need.
These units will allow staff to provide more nutritious food to more children. The club anticipates being able to serve 450 youth each week, up from the current 300. The gift of this equipment will out-live the crisis. The Boys and Girls Club will be able to adhere to new guidelines of food preparation for their upcoming summer camp and beyond.
“When we are able to reopen, we will continue providing breakfast, lunch and snacks for our members that attend each day. That is a potential of 1,350 meals just inside the club per week. We will also provide lunch to anyone under the age of 19 each day that would like to come pick one up. They do not have to be a member. Thank you so much for your support and assistance during these difficult times,” Quinn added.
The Boys and Girls Club of Rush County becomes the fourth local organization to receive funding. Other Rush to Help grantees included Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry, Milroy Community Food Pantry and City of Rushville Intern Program for work with the Rush County Economic Recovery Taskforce.
These grants are made possible by the generosity of RCCF’s donors. Your support is lifting up our community during a time of great need. Donations of any amount are gratefully accepted online at: https://rushcountyfoundation.org/relief/ or by mail: RCCF, 117 N. Main Street, Rushville, IN 46173.
