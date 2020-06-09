RUSHVILLE The Rush County Community Foundation (RCCF) awarded more than $192,000 in scholarships to 62 students choosing to further their education.
“Thank you to all the donors who have made these scholarships possible,” Alisa Winters, RCCF Executive Director, said. “We had a great pool of applicants this year and are pleased to support these students as they pursue their goals through higher education.”
While many traditional celebrations are postponed or canceled, new ways to honor students are taking place. To view a photo gallery of RCCF scholarship recipients and their awards, please visit: https://rushcountyfoundation.org/2020-scholarship-recipients/.
RCCF sends heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the scholarship recipients and the entire Rushville Consolidated High School Class of 2020. We admire equally your achievements and your resilience during this unprecedented crisis that abruptly ended your school year. You’ve made Rush County very proud.
Since the first award distribution in 1994 the Rush County Community Foundation has helped donors achieve their charitable dreams. RCCF is a public charity that grants about $650,000 annually in the areas of education, health, arts and culture, recreation, civic projects, environment and human services. Gifts made to the Community Foundation are tax-deductible. For more information, visit https://rushcountyfoundation.org/ or call 765-938-1177.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.