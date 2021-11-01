RUSHVILLE – Often a nonprofit’s success in funding a specific need relies on whether it receives a grant award. It can be a nerve-wracking situation for the those involved when they are competing with other organizations for the same pot of money.
The Rush County Community Foundation (RCCF) is pleased to announce that all of the Cycle II applicants received funding – thanks to the generosity of donors to RCCF’s Community Grants Funds.
Donors have many reasons for starting Community Grants Funds. Sometimes it is to honor the memory of a loved one. Other times a group, like classmates, pools their money to make the initial donation of $5,000 required to open a fund. At the heart of their generosity is simply to support good work in our community.
After careful consideration by the all-volunteer grants committee, the following organizations received awards totaling $60,737.83 to continue their good work and enhance lives in Rush County:
- The Carthage Volunteer Fire Department received $3,727.95 for additional grain bin rescue tools and training. We hope they never need to use them, but it’s always best to be prepared.
- The Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department received $29,009.88 to buy four air packs. These portable air tanks have regulators which allow firefighters to breathe while in toxic smoke conditions.
- The Milroy Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) received $10,500 to paint a large-scale outdoor mural. The community, including students from Milroy Elementary, will be involved with the project from start to finish. They will vote on the final design and have the opportunity to paint alongside muralist, Lance Woskobojnik. We’re looking forward to seeing what they come up with and watching the progress.
- Girls Inc. of Shelbyville/Shelby County received $7,500 to provide monthly subscription boxes for 50 Rush County girls ages 6-10. The boxes will provide fun, educational activities centered on literacy and math. Girls Inc. help girls live healthy and active lifestyles so that they are less likely to engage in risky behavior and succeed in both school and life.
- Rush County turns 200 years old in 2022. RCCF donated $10,000 toward the year-long bicentennial celebration.
This latest round of awards brings RCCF’s 2021 unrestricted grantmaking total to $96,002.83. Your gifts make this good work possible – thank you. To help meet the ever-changing needs of our community today and forever, please consider a gift to a Community Grants fund. Donations can be made online at rushcountyfoundation.org or mailed to: RCCF, 117 N. Main St., Rushville, IN 46173.
