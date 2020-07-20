The Ripley County Community Foundation (RCCF) announced its small grant recipients for June.
“Through this small grant cycle, we were impressed with the innovative mindset that these organizations brought to the table," RCCF Executive Director Amy Streator said in a press release. "We are proud it will have an impact in community service, education and health programs. With these small grants less is more, and we look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition.”
Each of the five recipient organizations received $500.
Milan Community Schools will utilize the grant for self-regulation tools.
Milan C.A.R.E.S. will use the grant to build a new youth center.
St. Louis Preschool will utilize the grant to bolster its Engineer STEM Project.
The town of Osgood will use the grant to buy an acoustic leak detector to help locate water leaks.
"We are all so grateful to the Ripley County Community Foundation for their continued investment in transformative learning experiences for students throughout Ripley County,” Preschool Director Amy Watson said. “Being able to engage our students in STEAM-focused learning experiences, remains vital to creating a rich environment, where each one of our students can grow and thrive. The Build Learning Center at St. Louis Preschool will expand our student's experience, as they learn how to think like engineers. We look forward to welcoming our students back in our classroom in just a short few weeks and know that with the help of the Ripley County Community Foundation and our newly expanded Build Learning Center, we will add a great measure of excitement to our student's year ahead.”
The Southeastern Indiana YMCA will purchase a laminating machine to help meet hygienic needs to protect members and staff.
The RCCF is able to support local organizations with small business grants through Community Granting Funds.
The RCCF would like to thank the Bonfer Family Fund, the Bruns-Gutzwiller Inc. Fund, the Chandler Family Fund, the City of Batesville Fund, the Collier Family Fund, the Dunbar Family Fund, the ETC Fund, the FCN Bank Fund, the Hartman Family Fund, the Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. Fund, the John A. Hillenbrand Foundation Inc. Fund, the Kellerman Family Fund and the Kneuven Family Fund for providing for its 2020 small grants.
“The Ripley County Community Foundation’s small grants are valuable because they fill the resources gap that many nonprofits are experiencing this year because of COVID-19,” Streator said. “These grants are sustaining programs and enhancing the quality of life in our communities.”
Opportunities to create your own Community Granting Fund or to provide donations to an existing fund are available. Contact the RCCF (13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville) by phone at 812-933-1098 or donate online at its website www.rccfonline.org.
