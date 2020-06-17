The Ripley County Community Foundation granted $70,375 in scholarships for 2020 to recent high school graduates and college students, according to a press release.
Laura Hamilton, RCCF program officer, states, “The value that scholarships provide our county’s youth go beyond measures. For some students, it is the difference between attending the college of their dreams and/or the affordability of a post-secondary education. Our scholarships present opportunities to our students to become the next great leaders of Ripley County.”
Recipients include:
• The Melody G. Arney Memorial Scholarship ($250) – Heidi Speer, Purdue University
• The Batesville Area Arts Council & Elsa and Peter Soderberg Scholarship ($1,000) – Chloe Shaw, Batesville High School
• The Sylvester J. “Bess” Bartling Memorial Scholarship ($500) – Charles Laymon, Batesville High School
• The George & Patricia Brinkmoeller Scholarship ($350) – Sarah Price, Oldenburg Academy
• The Karen & Heather Cain Memorial Scholarship ($500) – Madison Potts, Jac-Cen-Del High School
• The Nicole Louise Christie Memorial Scholarship ($500) – Kierra Brock, Batesville High School
• The Jeremy David Ebinger Memorial Scholarship ($350) – Neal Bohman, Jac-Cen-Del High School
• Grateful Family Scholarship ($300) – Robert “Trey” Heidlage, Batesville High School; Sarah Preston, Oldenburg Academy; Alyssa Brinkman, Ball State University; and Chloe Shaw, Batesville High School
• The Matt Gutzwiller Memorial Scholarship ($500) – Kayla Effinger, Bellarmine University; Macy Prickel, Batesville High School; Makayla Gerdowsky, Batesville High School; Kirstin Krause, Oldenburg Academy; and Shaya Meinders, Purdue University
• The J. Michael Hansen M.D. Memorial Scholarship ($5,000) – Elizabeth Loichinger, Batesville High School
• The Samantha Hansen Memorial Scholarship ($2,800) – Elizabeth Evans, South Ripley High School
• The George M. Hillenbrand Memorial Scholarship ($500 per year for four years) – Caroline Meer (freshman), Batesville High School; Corinne Stone (sophomore), Batesville High School; Emma Gausman (junior), Batesville High School; and Kirstin Krause (senior), Oldenburg Academy
• Hillenbrand Inc. STEM Scholarship ($1,000) – Talon Gobel, Milan High School; Abigail Blomer, Batesville High School; and Caleb Huffmeyer, Batesville High School
• The Nixie B. Koelling STEM Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) – Jacob Deutsch, Batesville High School
• The Zachary A. Litzinger Memorial Scholarship ($2,000) – Sarah Ronnebaum, Batesville High School
• The Emily Mathes Memorial Scholarship ($500) – Abigail McCarty, South Ripley High School; Elizabeth Evans, South Ripley High School; and Ben Hartwell, Milan High School
• The Moorhead Student Athlete Scholarship ($300) – Cory Ralston, South Ripley High School
• The Moorhead Print Media Scholarship ($300) – Rachel Wood, South Ripley High School
• The John Moorman Memorial Scholarship ($650) – Caleb Huffmeyer, Batesville High School
• On the Education Warpath Scholarship ($10,000 for four years) – Sierra Lack, Milan High School
• The Tammy J. Pickett Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) – Heidi Speer, Purdue University
• Robert G. Raver Memorial Award ($1,000) – Samuel Bowman, Batesville High School
• Ripley County Community Foundation Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship finalists ($2,000) – Abigail Blomer, Batesville High School; Joseph Hartman, Batesville High School; Alexandra Dudley, East Central High School; and Sophie Wesseler, Oldenburg Academy
• The Sandra Michelle Riggle Memorial Scholarship ($650) – Lillian Hilton, South Ripley High School
• The Joe Shotwell Memorial Scholarship ($400) – Colin Parcell, Jac-Cen-Del High School
• The South Eastern IN Natural Gas Co. Inc. Scholarship ($1,000) – Avery Perkinson, South Ripley High School
• The Harry W. Thompson Memorial Scholarship ($500) – Avery Perkinson, South Ripley High School
• Tanner Tucker Memorial Scholarship ($500) – Elizabeth Evans, South Ripley High School; and Abigail McCarty, South Ripley High School
• The Tyson Scholarship ($400) – Lydia Comer, South Ripley High School
• Unsung Hero Award ($500) – Cennagen Snelling, South Ripley High School
• The Daryl Lea Van Hook Memorial Scholarship ($750 per year for four years) – Macy Prickel (freshman), Batesville High School; Alyssa Brinkman (sophomore), Ball State University; Megan Butz (junior), Ball State University; and Rachel Gerstbauer (senior), Ball State University
• Versailles Masonic Lodge #7 F&AM Scholarship ($500) – Abigail McCarty, South Ripley High School
• The Clara Bell Vestal Scholarship ($350) – Heidi Speer, Purdue University
• The James E. and Ruth M. Wagner Memorial Scholarship ($5,000) – Kaylee Benham, Jac-Cen-Del High School
• The Greg and Candy Wehr Memorial Scholarship ($1,250 for four years) – Caroline Meer (freshman), Batesville High School; Kelsey Sebastian (sophomore), Indiana State University; Abigail Riehle (junior), Marian University; and Victoria Reuter (senior), Indiana State University
• The Matt and Cleo Werner Scholarship ($1,000) – Avery Perkinson, South Ripley High School
• The Westmeyer Family Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) – Lillian Hilton, South Ripley High School; Megan Cutter, South Ripley High School
The recipients of three scholarships will be announced at a later date as they had later application deadlines:
• The Corinne’s Believer’s Memorial Scholarship ($2,000)
• The Doris A. Brelage Nursing Scholarship ($500)
• The Integrity Machine Tool Technology Scholarship ($1,000)
To learn more, contact the Ripley County Community Foundation at 812-933-1098 or office@rccfonline.org. To make a donation to a scholarship fund or to establish a new scholarship fund, visit https://rccfonline.org or stop by the office at 13 E. George St., Suite B, Batesville.
