RCCF grant provides radios for Youth to Yellowstone

BATESVILLE - The Rush County Community Foundation (RCCF) recently awarded a grant to Youth to Yellowstone of Ripley County, Inc. to purchase new communications radios.
Youth to Yellowstone of Ripley County provides local youth with an opportunity to explore and learn about Yellowstone National Park and other western locations for free.
“We are dedicated to provide travel-challenged Ripley County youth the opportunity to visit some of the wonders our country has to offer,” Youth to Yellowstone of Ripley County President Bill Riley said. “Because of a variety of socio-economic issues, there are many high school age youth that never have the chance to travel beyond the immediate region. We address this unmet need.”
During the 12 day trip, students and volunteers travel to and from the west and camp in Yellowstone National Park for eight days. Students hike in Badlands National Park (South Dakota) and visit Mt. Rushmore and the Crazy Horse memorial and cross over the Wyoming Big Horn Mountains.
“Our trips to Yellowstone, the Tetons and South Dakota Badlands take us to remote locations where cell phones are unreliable,” Vice President of Youth to Yellowstone Jim Waldo said. “These radios will enable us to stay in touch with each other. They will help us maintain our high level of safety and enable us to make the adventure more enjoyable for the students.”
Each year, Youth to Yellowstone of Ripley County partners with its sister organization in Decatur County to provide three trips to different groups of students. Some volunteers stay in Yellowstone to help students on all three trips.
The RCCF was glad to help Youth to Yellowstone of Ripley County provide a safer trip for local students.
"The RCCF is committed to supporting programs that enhance educational and cultural opportunities,” Executive Director of the RCCF Amy Streator said. “Youth to Yellowstone is especially unique because it provides a once in a lifetime experience to our most vulnerable youth in Ripley County. Traveling to Yellowstone National Park, for example, not only enhances a student's education and expands upon their growth mindset, but it also gives them the ability to see the world through another lens."
Each student chosen to attend a trip to Yellowstone must write an essay describing why they would like to go and what it would mean to them.
Students learn to use cameras and take photographs, interview park employees and park visitors and learn about the park’s geological history and the animals that live there.
Youth to Yellowstone is a nonprofit organization, which is funded entirely through donations, fundraisers and grants.
“Due to organizations like RCCF and the community, we are able to change a few Ripley County youths’ lives, building better citizens for our future,” Riley said.
Those interested in getting involved with Youth to Yellowstone of Ripley County may call Waldo at 937-239-3937, Bill Riley at 812-621-1965 or email the organization at Y2Y@YouthToYellowstone.ORG.
Donations supporting Youth to Yellowstone of Ripley County’s trips can be made securely online at www.YouthToYellowstone.org or by sending a check to Youth to Yellowstone of Ripley County, P.O. Box 42, Milan, Indiana 47031.
“Members of the board are also available to present Youth to Yellowstone of Ripley County to organizations throughout the county,” Waldo said.
